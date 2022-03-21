Indiana News

Cromwell man fatally struck by SUV in Kosciusko County

A 21-year-old man was fatally struck by a Jeep Compass on March 21, 2022. (Provided Photo/Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old Cromwell man was fatally struck by an SUV in Kosciusko County Sunday morning, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Police say a 25-year-old woman driving a Jeep Compass northbound on State Road 13 north of Syracuse Webster Road hit Eric Espinoza around 3:49 a.m. That is just north of North Webster.

Evidence indicates Espinoza was walking on the travel portion of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was pronounced dead and the crash remains under investigation.