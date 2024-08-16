Crown Point man arrested with fentanyl after I-65 crash

Crown Point, Ind. (WISH) — A Crown Point man was arrested with fentanyl and other drugs after crashing on I-65 Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police in a news release.

On Wednesday, an Indiana State Police trooper was driving northbound on I-65 near the 257 mile-marker when he observed a red Dodge pickup truck crash into the center median wall, then leave the scene of the crash. This occurred just south of Ridge Road.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and made a traffic stop on the Dodge about a mile north of where the crash occurred. During the traffic stop investigation, troopers determined there was probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle. As a result of the vehicle search, a large amount of controlled substances were found. These included fentanyl, marijuana, Xanax, amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine.

The suspect, Alex R. Parks, 31, of Crown Point, was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail for booking. Parks is being preliminarily charged with possession of narcotic drug (level 4 felony), possession of a controlled substance (2 counts of Class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)