Crown Point police dog choked, had eyes gouged during arrest in Lake County

K-9 Jack with the Crown Point Police Department. Jack was attacked during an arrest attempt in Lake County on Oct. 15, 2023. (Provided Photo/Crown Point Police Department)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A Crown Point police dog may need medical attention following an assault made during an arrest in Lake County Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Crown Point Police Department, officers pulled over a 2006 black Maserati just before 3 a.m. after a pursuit. An officer had spotted the vehicle speeding at nearly double the posted speed limit on Main Street near 93rd Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, continued to speed as police began their chase. Officers say the driver eventually stopped but refused several commands that followed.

When the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle, he was warned that a police dog would be released. Eventually, one officer used a baton to break the passenger window to unlock the Maserati. Then officers dispatched K-9 Jack, a 3-year-old German Shepherd.

Police wrote in the release that the driver proceeded to gouge Jack’s eyes and grabbed the dog around the throat with both hands, leaving Jack “briefly incapacitated and causing his eyes to roll to the back of his head.”

The dog’s handler, Cpl. Dave Wilkins, ordered the man to release his grip but police said the suspect again refused orders. Wilkins struggled with the driver in order to free Jack. Eventually, a second officer used a taser to get the driver off the dog, police said.

After being tased, the man let go of the dog’s throat but required officers to forcibly pull him from the Maserati. The man continued to resist officers as he was taken into custody.

Police did not share the extent of Jack’s injuries or medical needs. The department says that the dog was in the care of his handler, awaiting further medical review.

The driver’s name has not been released. Police say the man posted a $2,500 bond out of the Lake County jail and was released from custody.

K-9 Jack was introduced by the Crown Point Police Department as the agency’s newest K-9 over two years ago. A Facebook post in September 2021 welcomed the dog from a vendor in Canada. Jack was assigned to the Patrol Division and worked as a narcotics and tracking dog.