12-semi pile-up, multiple car crashes leave I-65 near Crown Point closed for hours

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A 12-semi pile up and multiple other car crashes left Interstate 65 northbound outside Crown Point closed for many hours Thursday night into Friday.

The Crown Point Fire Rescue first reported the crashes around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Photos of the scene depict cars, pickup trucks, and semis alike scattered along the highway. Many semis appeared jackknifed and wedged into other vehicles. Two vehicles, a semi and pickup truck, appeared shredded and crunched.

First responders did not say what caused the pile up.

Several drivers and passengers were hurt and taken to nearby hospitals for various injuries. Their conditions were unknown.

All lanes of the highway were closed for at least six hours while crews investigated and cleaned up. HAZMAT crews also responded to the scene to clean spilled diesel fuel left behind in the accident.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information.