Crown Point’s little castle on Court Street offers modern comforts for $600K

Crown Point’s little castle on Court Street offers modern comforts for $600K 1 / 48

1 / 48

A Tudor Revival home located at 660 S. Court St. in Crown Point, Indiana, is now on the market, blending 1920s charm with modern upgrades. Priced at $599,900, this three-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence features 2,223 square feet of living space on a 0.79-acre lot. Built in 1928, the home maintains its historic character while incorporating contemporary amenities.

The home’s terracotta-tiled foyer leads to a grand spiral staircase, topped with a chandelier from the 1920s. Stucco walls, oversized crown moldings, and French doors give the home a timeless feel, while the sunroom, equipped with Hunter Douglas blinds, offers a peaceful retreat. The upgraded kitchen includes heated floors, combining comfort with the home’s historic design.

Upstairs, the primary suite features dual walk-in closets, and a second bedroom opens to a Juliet balcony. Original Spanish tiles and hardwood floors run throughout the home, and the property retains its original boiler heat while also offering central air for modern convenience.

The detached garage, which includes heated floors and a loft, provides additional space with potential for expansion. The property is steps away from the Lake County Fairgrounds, local dining options, and Bulldog Park, offering convenient access to downtown Crown Point attractions.

The home’s combination of architectural detail and updated features underscores its appeal, making it a standout property for those seeking a blend of history and modern living.

Address: 660 S. Court St., Crown Point, IN 46307

Listing Agent: Jana Caudill, (219) 661-1256, hello@janacaudillteam.com, eXp Realty

Additional photos and information: Jana Caudill Team

RELATED