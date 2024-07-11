Cummins will use $75M federal grant to upgrade Columbus plant for EV components

Indiana-based Cummins will receive a $75 million grant to convert part of its Columbus Engine Plant to produce EV and zero-emissions components. (Provided Photo/Cummins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the world’s leading diesel engine manufacturers — and one of Indiana’s largest employers — is joining the EV revolution.

Cummins will receive a $75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to convert part of its Columbus Engine Plant for the production of zero-emission components and electric vehicle powertrains.

“The $75 million grant is the largest federal grant ever awarded solely to Cummins and is part of the appropriations related to the Inflation Reduction Act. The total investment in the plant will be $150 million,” Jon Mills, director of communications for Cummins, said in a release Thursday.

Department of Energy officials will join Cummins leadership and Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon on Thursday for a formal announcement.

The funding for Cummins is part of nearly $2 billion in federal grants announced Thursday to help restart or expand electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly sites in Indiana and seven other states.

Stellantis, the parent company of brands including Dodge, Ram, and Jeep, will receive a $250 million grant to convert one of its Kokomo transmission plants to make electric drive modules for EVs.

The automaker announced plans last year to invest $155 million in its three Kokomo facilities to “add and localize” the manufacture of electric drive modules.