Curtis Hill promises to ‘abolish’ DEI in classrooms, focus on ‘basics’ in education platform

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill at an event for Republican gubernatorial candidates in Carmel on Jan. 25, 2024. (Photo by Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

INDIANAPOLIS (INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE — Educating Hoosier kids on “basic fundamentals,” and removing “radical” diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from classrooms are among the education policy goals released by Republican Indiana gubernatorial candidate Curtis Hill on Monday.

The former state attorney general’s five-part plan was announced just one month before the May 7 primary.

Detailed in Hill’s education platform is a promise to “eradicate destructive DEI programs in classrooms and universities” and instead shift the state’s focus to enhancing post-K12 development programs that promote vocational, collegiate and military training.

“Curtis will ensure that Hoosier students are in classroom environments free from radical indoctrination, where they will learn how to think critically in preparation for a lifetime of learning,” his campaign website said.

Additionally, the GOP hopeful said he plans to “rid our classrooms of politicized curriculum and get back to the basics” of reading, writing, arithmetic and civics: “By educating our children on basic fundamentals, we give them the power to become engaged citizens in a successful workforce.”

Hill further maintained that he would abolish Indiana’s Office of Equity, Inclusion, and Opportunity, and defund all public DEI initiatives, if elected. He also seeks to reduce the size of the Indiana Department of Education in order to “return control to school systems.”

Included, too, is a commitment to “protecting the integrity of women’s sports.

Hill said in his white paper that “radical transgender initiatives are allowing biological boys to compete in girls’ sports and use girls’ locker rooms.” As governor, he said he will “prevent teachers from hiding gender identity from parents and forbid boys from participating in girls’ sports.”

Indiana already has a law on the books blocking transgender girls from playing on K12 girl’s school sports teams.

“Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative who will take bold action to protect and educate our children,” Hill said in a news release. “For too long, Indianapolis has prioritized the federal education bureaucracy and special interest groups over Hoosier students — we cannot let this continue. By removing liberal DEI initiatives from our schools and getting back to the basics of reading, writing, arithmetic, civics, and critical thinking, our plan ensures that every Hoosier student will be provided the tools and resources to be lifetime learners and productive members of society.”

“My wife is a public school teacher. Teachers are frustrated with the growing demands placed upon them that are resulting in greater job dissatisfaction and shortages,” he continued. “Too many students struggle with reading and basic writing skills such as grammar and punctuation. Parents have rights but they also are ultimately responsible for their child’s behavior and readiness to learn. Indianapolis is failing our students, failing our teachers, and failing our parents. It’s going to take proven conservative leadership to reform our statewide education system and properly prepare Hoosier children for a rapidly evolving world economy.”

Hill is running against a crowded field of other Republican hopefuls, including U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden and Jamie Reitenour.

The winner could go on to be Indiana’s next governor, succeeding the term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb.