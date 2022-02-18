Dad of murdered 11-month-old Mercedes Lain sentenced to 2½ years

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced the father of a murdered 11-month-old northern Indiana girl to 2½ years in prison.
Kenneth Lain, of Grovertown, pleaded guilty in January to neglect of a dependent under a plea agreement.
Police found the body of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain in a wooded area near the Marshall-Starke County line last August.
A family friend, Justin Miller, was sentenced last month to 65 years in prison for killing the girl.
Miller admitted to using used synthetic marijuana several times the day he and the child’s mother, Tiffany Coburn, gave the child to Miller to babysit so they could take a break from the child.
- Man charged with murder of 11-month-old Plymouth girl
- Dad faced previous neglect charge before 11-month-old found dead
- Death of 11-month-old northern Indiana girl ruled homicide
- Family of baby found dead says Child Services had chance to stop her death
- Indiana congresswoman requests Child Services briefing on death of 11-month-old
- Infant’s death brings cries to scrutinize Indiana Child Services