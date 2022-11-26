Indiana News

Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department.

The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound lanes on US HWY 36. The center turn lane of East Main Street will become a thru-traffic lane for those who are not coming to Ellis park for the display.

If you are traveling east-bound, the left lane into Ellis Park will be blocked with cones, and you will need to make your way past the park, then turn around to gain access. The normal west-bound lanes will serve as the Winterland traffic lane up to the entrance of the park.

East-bound travel will not be impacted in any way. Any one driving east, will use the regular course of travel through the area.

The light show is under way now, but is scheduled for every evening between 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday- Saturday and 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday until the end of December.