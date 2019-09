INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s no secret that women in STEM careers in Indianapolis want more women to join them.

Women & Hi Tech is a nonprofit that aims to help women who are pursuing degrees in STEM in Indiana and who also intend to stay in Indiana upon graduation.

Angela Freeman and Wendy Maple stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the program and the scholarships that are available.

To learn more about Women & Hi Tech and how to apply for available scholarships, click the video.