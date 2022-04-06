Indiana News

Delaware County jail officer fired over PepperBall incident

by: Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Delaware County jail officer has been fired after allegedly firing a PepperBall into a cellblock, striking a prisoner with the projectile.

Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, says the officer fired the PepperBall from the jail’s control room into a cellblocks.

He says an inmate was struck in the back, causing minor bruising but not requiring medical attention.

PepperBalls are projectiles that break on impact and disperse an irritating powder.

Friends of 32-year-old Mickey Reese Joyce Jr. of Muncie told The Star Press that he was the inmate who was struck.

The jail officer’s name hasn’t been released.

