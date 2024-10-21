Delphi Murders trial: Day 3 live blog

A sketch of the proceedings in the Delphi Murders trial.(Provided Photo/April Ganser via The T.A.G. Art Company)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The third day of testimonies in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen will begin Monday at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

Monday’s session is set to begin at 9 a.m. Follow this blog throughout the day and stay tuned to News 8 for the very latest.

NOTE: Times listed on the blog headers are the time the entry was written, not the time the events happened in court. Those events will be noted in the story when available.

Brief summary of Day 2 in the Delphi Murders trial

Saturday’s court proceedings at the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi with testimony from three witnesses: Steve Mullin, Delphi’s police chief in February 2017; Jake Johns, the search party member who found Libby’s tie-dyed T-shirt; and Pat Brown, the man who found the girls’ bodies

Day 1 of the Delphi Murders trial included emotional testimonies from Libby German’s grandmother, Becky Patty; sister, Kelsi Seibert; and father, Derrick German. Abby’s mother, Anna Williams, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitchell Catron ended Friday’s witness statements. To read their statements, click here.