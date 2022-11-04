Indiana News

Delphi suspect Allen transferred from White County Jail to state facility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man charged in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls has been moved from the White County Jail to a state facility, online records show.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Lazenby on Thursday asked to transfer 50-year-old Richard Allen from White County to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Lazenby’s request was granted by Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener. Diener recused himself from the case later Thursday.

Allen is charged with the 2017 murders of Abigail “Abby Williams” and Liberty “Libby German” near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, which is located in Carroll County.

In his order to transfer Allen into state custody, Diener wrote that the move was for Allen’s safety. Online records show the move took place on Thursday.

According to court documents, Allen was wearing protective gear when he appeared for his initial hearing. Court papers say the measure was to protect Allen from the public.

Although Allen was arrested on Oct. 28, a probable cause affidavit has not been released to the public, and police and prosecutors have not said how Allen is linked to the murders.

A hearing to possibly unseal those court documents was set for Nov. 22, but it could be rescheduled because Allen County judge Frances C. Gull was appointed Thursday to conduct that hearing and handle Allen’s case.