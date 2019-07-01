Democrat Pete Buttigieg says he raised $24M in 2nd quarter

FILE – In this May 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, right, and husband, Chasten Glezman, acknowledge supporters after speaking at a campaign event in West Hollywood, Calif. A significant portion of US voters remains hesitant about supporting an LGBT candidate for president, according to a new AP-NORC poll. Yet many LGBT candidates in major non-presidential races have overcome such attitudes, and political experts predict the path for future LGBT office-seekers will steadily grow smoother. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg says he raised nearly $25 million in the second quarter, roughly quadrupling what he received in the first three months of this year.

The campaign for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Monday that 400,000 different donors gave a total of $24.8 million.

Buttigieg surprised many people with a first-quarter haul of roughly $7 million. That topped many of his better-known rivals and helped place him in the top tier of a crowded 2020 field.

Buttigieg canceled some fundraising events during the last weeks of the crucial second quarter that ended Sunday to return to his day job after a white South Bend police officer fatally shot a black man.