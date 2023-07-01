Demotte man arrested after road-rage incident on I-65

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A Demotte man was arrested after a road rage incident on I-65, state police say.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Indiana State Police dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a road rage incident that was happening on I-65. The suspect reportedly threw an egg and pointed a firearm at the victim.

The victim was able to give a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle, and that it was traveling southbound on I-65 approaching the Lowell exit.

State police troopers located the suspect vehicle, a 2022 GMC Canyon, and initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle exited the interstate onto State Road 2. During the traffic stop, troopers observed a carton of eggs in the vehicle, with one egg missing. When troopers investigated the victim’s car, there was egg all over the inside of the vehicle.

The driver told troopers that he had a firearm in his possession.

Trooper arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect, Paul Mihalich, 65, of Demotte, Indiana, was taken to the Lake County Jail and preliminarily charged with intimidation with a firearm, pointing a firearm, and criminal mischief.

In the victim’s car were two young children, both under the age of five. With summer heating up and traffic increasing due to construction zones, the Indiana State Police advised anyone that experiences road rage while driving to take a deep breath, and not make a rash decision that could not only affect you being charged with a crime, but an innocent person, even a child, being potentially harmed by your decision to act, rather than not to act.