Demotte woman killed in crash on I-65 in Jasper County

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WISH) — A 77-year-old Demotte woman was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-65, Indiana State Police say.

At 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound at the 228.3 mile-marker. That is two miles south of the Demotte/Roselawn exit.

Investigators believe a white Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling northbound and failed to recognize that traffic had slowed significantly in front of them. Traffic had slowed due to the limited visibility caused by blowing snow across the roadway. The Trailblazer rear-ended a yellow Toyota Sienna. This impact caused the Sienna to be pushed into the rear of a semitruck that was also traveling northbound.

The Sienna sustained severe damage as a result of the crash. A passenger who was seated in the rear of the van, and was also sitting in a wheelchair, suffered life-threatening injuries, and was later declared dead by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

The passenger was identified as Mary A. Sumara, 77, of Demotte, Indiana. Sumara’s family was notified. The driver of the Trailblazer and a one-year-old passenger, who was also in the Trailblazer, were taken to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was not injured.