Deputies investigating ‘suspicious’ death after apparent ‘violent struggle’ in Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has called a news conference for Sunday afternoon to release more details about a death they call suspicious.

Deputies say just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday they were called to investigate suspicious circumstances in the 2000 block of Glenview Drive.

Once on scene, deputies say they encountered a distraught woman outside the back of the house and found a man dead inside.

Deputies say there were indications that a violent struggle occurred.

The woman was detained and taken to the Sheriff’s Operations Center while a search warrant was obtained for the house.

The sherrif’s office is considering the death suspicious.

Deputies said this is an active investigation and that crime scene investigators were still processing the scene late Saturday night.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Sunday afternoon where deputies said more details will be released.

This is a developing story.