Indiana News

Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday.

White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in 1985.

White Lodging began with several small Carlton Lodges in Indiana nearly 40 years ago. The company today includes about 60 hotels with 14,600 rooms, more than 50 restaurants and 10 rooftops bars, and a collection of luxury ranches.

The business’ popularity and wealth grew after building and opening the first Fairfield Inn franchise in Merrillville, Ind., in 1990. He continued to buy and build hotels, eventually selling many to grow his business further. He followed with the first franchised Marriott headquarter convention hotel, Marriott Indianapolis, in 2001; the first dual-branded property, Courtyard & Residence Inn Austin Downtown, in 2006; and the largest JW Marriott in the world in downtown Indianapolis in 2011.

White graduated from Purdue University, and the Harvard Graduate School of Business Owner/President Management Program.

He was on the Purdue University Board of Trustees from 2011-2015.

White and his wife of 35 years, Beth, have three adult children. Their first grandchild was born in 2021.

The company announcement had no word of funeral services.