Dick Wolfsie visits The Wall That Heals

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick traveled to Greenfield, Ind. to experience The Wall That Heals.

“The Wall That Heals is a 3/4 scale replica of the wall in Washington DC. We are a program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which is the organization that founded the wall in DC down on the National Mall in 1982,” explained Callie Wright, an organizer with The Wall That Heals.

Visitors of the wall get a chance to read the names of more than 58,000 people who died in the Vietnam War.

“I think one of the things that the wall works to do is to honor the warrior, no matter your feelings about the war, no matter your feelings about the policies or the politics, the wall is about the warrior, it’s about the person who served,” added Wright.

The wall will remain open to the public until 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

To learn more about The Wall That Heals, click the videos.