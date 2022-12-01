Indiana News

Disciplinary charges filed against Gibson County Circuit Court judge

Gibson County Circuit Court judge Jeffrey Meade (Provided Photo/Jeffrey Meade Facebook)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Disciplinary charges have been filed against the Gibson County Circuit Court judge, according to the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications.

Jeffrey Meade is charged with four counts of misconduct related to his handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. The commission investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges.

The commission said Meade violated judicial canons requiring judges to “respect the law, avoid impropriety, and promote confidence in the judiciary,” a Thursday statement said. “Of the four counts, one is related to Judge Meade’s demeanor in proceedings of a juvenile paternity case. The remaining three charges are associated with his actions during an off-the-record hearing in CHINS cases.”

According to court papers, Meade made “impatient, undignified, and discourteous behavior” with the the father in the juvenile paternity case.

“I’m sorry, I’m a farm boy. I was raised – I’m older than you. I was scooping hog s— long before you, man. I’m going to tell you what, this is crap. It stinks. Think of behavior stinks,” Meade told the father at a November 2019 court hearing, court papers say.

The Supreme Court of Indiana will decide if judicial misconduct occurred.

The Court can dismiss the charges, accept or reject a disciplinary agreement between the Commission and Judge Meade, appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing, impose a fine, or impose sanctions ranging from a reprimand to a suspension to a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Warm November in Indy, December predicted to be below normal

Weather Stories /

Hogsett and Indy DPW announce infrastructure partnership program application

As Seen on TV /

Damien Center unites with Olympic diver Greg Louganis on ‘World AIDS Day’

Local /

Spain boosts security as prime minister and US embassy targeted amid series of letter bombs

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.