Indiana News

Disciplinary charges filed against Gibson County Circuit Court judge

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Disciplinary charges have been filed against the Gibson County Circuit Court judge, according to the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications.

Jeffrey Meade is charged with four counts of misconduct related to his handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. The commission investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges.

The commission said Meade violated judicial canons requiring judges to “respect the law, avoid impropriety, and promote confidence in the judiciary,” a Thursday statement said. “Of the four counts, one is related to Judge Meade’s demeanor in proceedings of a juvenile paternity case. The remaining three charges are associated with his actions during an off-the-record hearing in CHINS cases.”

According to court papers, Meade made “impatient, undignified, and discourteous behavior” with the the father in the juvenile paternity case.

“I’m sorry, I’m a farm boy. I was raised – I’m older than you. I was scooping hog s— long before you, man. I’m going to tell you what, this is crap. It stinks. Think of behavior stinks,” Meade told the father at a November 2019 court hearing, court papers say.

The Supreme Court of Indiana will decide if judicial misconduct occurred.

The Court can dismiss the charges, accept or reject a disciplinary agreement between the Commission and Judge Meade, appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing, impose a fine, or impose sanctions ranging from a reprimand to a suspension to a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana.