DNR: 63-year-old man dies in ORV crash in Sunman

SUNMAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle crash that killed a 63-year-old man Tuesday night in Dearborn County.

Shortly after 8 p.m., responders were dispatched to the area near the 10800 block of North Dearborn Road in Sunman for a serious ORV accident, a news release said Wednesday,

Investigators say that Thomas Klump, of Sunman, was driving a side-by-side ORV on the roadway when he overcorrected, causing the machine to roll over. Klump was ejected during the crash and became pinned under the ORV.

Despite first responders’ lifesaving efforts, Klump was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say that Klump did not use a seat belt, helmet, or safety equipment during the time of the crash.

The cause of death is pending as of Wednesday afternoon.