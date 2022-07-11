Indiana News

DNR: 72-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources boat for conservation officers. (Photo Provided/IDNR, File)
by: Tony Brunenkant
Posted:

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WISH) — According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 72-year-old Illinois man was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officers on patrol at the Indiana Dunes State Park responded to the beach area after a lifeguard was notified a man did not resurface after going under water.

After approximately 15 minutes, lifeguards recovered the the man in 7 feet of water about 100 feet away from shore. CPR was performed before the man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information is available.

