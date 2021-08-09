Indiana News

DNR: 76 Indiana counties can resume feeding birds

In this Saturday, April 24, 2021 file photo, a university graduate student holds a female blue jay in her open hand to release it in Silver Spring, Md., after removing it from a mist net used to capture birds for banding or other research projects. A mysterious ailment has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several mid-Atlantic states since late spring 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that 76 counties across the state can resume bird-feeding, but still recommends that certain counties refrain from the activity.

Residents of the following 16 consistently-affected counties are asked to still refrain from feeding birds: Allen, Carroll, Clark, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Porter, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Whitley.

The DNR said that residents of the other counties are free to feed the birds, but it is recommended that bird feeders be cleaned at least once every two weeks.

After numerous reports of sick and dying songbirds throughout the state, the DNR recommended that all Hoosiers stop feeding birds on June 25 to slow the spread of the still-undetermined illness. According to the DNR, they received more than 3,400 reports of sick or dead birds in the state.

The USGS National Wildlife Health Center’s avian disease experts still working to determined the cause of the illness. There is no imminent threat to people or the population of birds in Indiana, the DNR said.

Anyone who sees a sick or dying song bird displaying the symptoms of crusty eyes, eye discharge, neurological issues is asked to report it to the DNR at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.