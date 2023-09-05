DNR: Body of teen recovered from Lake Michigan

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a teenager was recovered Monday afternoon from Lake Michigan.

At 4:20 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Lake Michigan near Jeorse Park in East Chicago. Officers arrived at the park’s breakwall area for a 14-year-old boy missing in the water.

Witnesses told officers that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by an East Chicago Marina staff.

The 14-year-old was reported to have jumped off the wall and began to struggle in the water before disappearing below the surface.

The body of the teen was recovered and taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died.