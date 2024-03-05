DNR: Man dies in ORV Clinton County crash

The back end of a pickup truck bearing the logos of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

COLFAX, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle crash that killed a Colfax man Monday in Clinton County.

At 5:44 p.m., Clinton County Central Dispatch received a report of an ORV crash involving injury in the 300 block of North Meridan Street, a release said Tuesday.

Timothy Valenta, 59, was found unresponsive inside the ORV and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say two passengers sustained minor injuries.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public that ORV operators and passengers should always wear helmets, and protective gear, and use all safety restraints.