Indiana News

DNR: Scottsburg man dead after boat capsizes in private pond

LEXINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the body of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, was recovered Sunday morning after a drowning incident occurred in a private pond.

Approximately at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, Dispatchers responded to a report of a possible drowning at the 4200 block of South Pleasant Ridge road in Lexington, where Lyon and his son were fishing from a small boat when the boat capsized, tossing both into the water.

Lyon was not wearing a life jacket. The Indiana DNR did not report on the condition of Lyon’s son.

DNR Law Enforcement public safety divers made the recovery at 7:13 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.