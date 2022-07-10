DNR: Scottsburg man dead after boat capsizes in private pond

LEXINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the body of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, was recovered Sunday morning after a drowning incident occurred in a private pond.
Approximately at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, Dispatchers responded to a report of a possible drowning at the 4200 block of South Pleasant Ridge road in Lexington, where Lyon and his son were fishing from a small boat when the boat capsized, tossing both into the water.
Lyon was not wearing a life jacket. The Indiana DNR did not report on the condition of Lyon’s son.
DNR Law Enforcement public safety divers made the recovery at 7:13 a.m. Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing.