DNR: Search underway for teen missing in Lake Michigan

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are searching for a Minnesota teenager who went missing on Tuesday while swimming in Lake Michigan.

Porter County 911 received a call regarding multiple swimmers in distress near the intersection of County Road 300 East and West Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores at 2:10 p.m., the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Multiple agencies responded and located two swimmers and a Good Samaritan onshore, requiring medical attention.

The three were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to a release, a third swimmer, a 17-year-old from Eagan, Minn., was unaccounted for and was last seen 300 feet from shore.

A rescue team attempted to enter the water to search for the teenager but was stopped by large waves.

Search efforts will continue depending on water conditions. At the time of the incident, a Beach Hazards Statement was in effect, with forecasted waves of 6 to 9 feet.