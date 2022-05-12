Indiana News

Documents: $300,000 settlement in Fort Wayne lost eye lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Federal court documents show the settlement amount reached by an Indiana city and a man who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister police fired during 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd is $300,000.

WANE-TV reported Wednesday that documents also say Fort Wayne officials and the officer deny any liability or fault in the events that led to Balin Brake’s injury.

Brake sued the city in October 2020, alleging his constitutional rights were violated and excessive force was used during the May 30, 2020, protests in the city’s downtown.

A resolution was reached earlier this year, but terms of the settlement had not previously been disclosed.