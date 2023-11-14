Doden campaign collects signatures required to make 2024 primary ballot

(WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The campaign of Eric Doden, a Republican candidate for governor of Indiana, says it has collected the signatures required for a place on the May 2024 primary ballot.

To make the primary ballot for governor in Indiana, candidates must collect 4,500 signatures from registered voters — 500 from each of the nine congressional districts — have them validated, and then submit them to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.

Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman and former economic advisor to then-Gov. Mike Pence, is the first in the 2024 gubernatorial field to meet the signature requirement.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the hard work and commitment from our volunteers and staff who made hitting this goal possible,” Doden said in a release. “This campaign is strong because Hoosiers across the state share our bold vision for real plans and results that put Main Street first.”

Doden is one of at least five Republican candidates running to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2024. The others include U.S. Sen Mike Braun, current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, and Brad Chambers, former Indiana Commerce Secretary.

