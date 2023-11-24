Donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles & Virtual Red Kettle will double starting Black Friday

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The Salvation Army of Central Indiana has announced that an anonymous donor has offered to match all Red Kettle and Virtual Red Kettle donations made from Nov. 24-30 as a way to encourage holiday shoppers to be even more generous with their giving.

Donations made to traditional Red Kettles will be matched up to $45,000, while an additional $5,000 match will apply to any gifts given to The Salvation Army’s online Virtual Red Kettle campaign.

Starting on Black Friday, shoppers can listen for the sound of ringing bells to make their cash or credit card gifts. Back this year are TipTap donation devices, which offer a touchless option for shoppers who like to give using their credit card or mobile wallet. If you prefer to avoid the crowds and shop online, then a quick visit to the Virtual Red Kettle makes giving easy 24/7. Visit salarmy.us/virtualkettle to give to this fun peer-to-peer campaign or join as a virtual bell ringer and use your personal and professional network to help raise funds from the comfort of work or home.

“What a fitting occasion to extend our heartfelt appreciation for the immense generosity of this donor, especially during a weekend dedicated to Thanksgiving celebrations!” said Major Rachel Stouder, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Central Indiana. “Their kindness serves as a remarkable illustration of gifts that continue to make a lasting impact. Let’s admit it: the joy of giving knows no bounds, and it’s particularly exhilarating during a matching challenge! Whether you’re actively participating as a bell ringer, hosting a virtual kettle and relishing the friendly competition, or you’re a donor seeking to maximize the impact of your contribution, these bursts of energy and excitement propel us forward throughout the season.”

The annual Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of raising $3.6 million through the iconic Red Kettles located throughout central Indiana. Bells started ringing early this year, which means that holiday shoppers will have plenty of opportunities to donate before Christmas. Nov. 18 was the first day bell ringing at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores and local Kroger stores will begin hosting Red Kettles starting on Black Friday.

Shoppers looking for a Red Kettle during the $45,000 match period will also be able to find bell ringers at JCPenney, Cabela’s, Walgreens, Emagine Theaters, Needler’s Fresh Market, Hobby Lobby, and Simon Malls. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season is invited to visit RegisterToRing.com to find a location, date, and time that works for their schedule.

Virtual Red Kettle: $5,000 match

The Salvation Army recognizes that online holiday shopping is preferred by many, but that doesn’t mean that local residents can’t participate in the annual tradition of Red Kettles and bell ringing.

The 2023 Virtual Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of raising $25,000 online through a peer-to-peer fundraising platform, which allows supporters to create their own Virtual Red Kettle with a personal fundraising goal. The public to take an active role in supporting the organization from the comfort of their own home or business.

The anonymous donor who is matching donations at physical Red Kettles has also offered a $5,000 match for the online Virtual Red Kettle during the same dates. Anyone who donates to the Central Indiana Virtual Red Kettle Campaign now through Nov. 30 will have their donations automatically doubled until the $5,000 limit is reached. This is an exciting opportunity and gives those who cannot get out to visit a Red Kettle a chance to still double their donation during this special week.

Become a virtual bell ringer, donate, or follow the campaign at salarmy.us/virtualkettle.

Every donation given to The Salvation Army through the annual Red Kettle Campaign provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay right here in central Indiana. Visit SACentralIndiana.org to learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army ensure that they can Love Beyond Christmas and continue to help those in need in 2024.