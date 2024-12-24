Stabbing suspect fatally shot after chasing Cass County deputy with knife

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect in a double stabbing was fatally shot by Cass County deputies early Tuesday morning after he chased one deputy into a field with a knife.

The suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Evans, died at the scene.

According to the Indiana State Police, deputies were dispatched to a home on the border of Cass and

Carroll counties around 12:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported two people had been stabbed.

They arrived and found one victim suffering a stab wound. While retrieving medical supplies from their vehicle, a deputy spotted Evans armed with knives.

Police say the deputy gave Evans multiple commands, but Evans refused to comply. An altercation followed, leading to Evans charging at a deputy with a knife.

The deputy retreated into a nearby field and fired their weapon, hitting Evans at least once.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. The two stabbing victims were said to be in critical and stable conditions respectively. Police did not say what led up to the stabbing.

No deputies were hurt during the incident. The deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave.