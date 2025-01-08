IMS President Doug Boles receives Sagamore of the Wabash

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (left) presents the Sagamore of the Wabash, the state's highest civilian honor, to Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles. (Provided Photo/IMS)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For more than a decade, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles has watched the winner of the Indianapolis 500 celebrate with the Borg-Warner Trophy. Now, he’s celebrating with an award of his own.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday presented Boles with the Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest honor the governor can bestow on individuals who go above and beyond in their contributions to the Hoosier State.

Other racing personalities honored with the Sagamore of the Wabash include two-time Indy 500 champion Arie Luyendyk, five-time Brickyard 400 winner Jeff Gordon, and retired IMS Historian Donald Davidson.

Boles says receiving the award was a “pretty cool moment.”

“(I) love Indiana and being a Hoosier. And love representing those Hoosier values through the international connection of IMS. Let’s go racing!” Boles wrote Tuesday night on X.

Boles, a Butler University alum and graduate of the IU Indianapolis McKinney School of Law, was named president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Corporation in June 2013. He’s responsible for the speedway’s daily operations and all racing events held there, including the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400.

Before leading IMS, Boles spent time in the administration of then-Indianapolis Mayor Stephen Goldsmith, worked in marketing and advertising, and had his own law practice, representing drivers and race teams. The Indiana native was also a founding partner of Panther Racing and served as a co-owner and team COO from 1997 to 2006.

Boles will soon be busy with another year of racing action at IMS.

The first event of the Month of May is practice and qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix on May 9. The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25.

The Sagamore of the Wabash was established in the 1940s by Gov. Ralph F. Gates. The word “sagamore” is an Algonquin word used to describe a lower chief or leader who would offer advice and wisdom to the chief. Over the years, Sagamores have been bestowed upon business leaders, educators, entertainers, and local and state lawmakers.