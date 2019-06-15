Driver arrested after multi-agency pursuit through Knox County

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo/Brett Bensley)

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) -- A Petersburg man is behind bars after an early-morning pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Knox County, Indiana State Police said.

The pursuit began in Vincennes City around 2 a.m. after the suspect driver attempted to leave the scene of a crash he was involved in. Authorities say the driver appeared to be intoxicated, and he attempted to fight civilians who were trying to keep him from leaving the scene.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver got back into his vehicle and then swerved at two Vincennes Police patrol cars that had just arrived on the scene.

Vincennes Police initiated a pursuit and stop sticks were deployed at the intersection of Willow Street and 14th Street. The suspect's left rear tire was struck, but the suspect continued east on Willow Street and onto US 41.

After exiting the highway the suspect traveled down several county roads and another two sets of stop sticks were deployed. Those attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful.

The driver swerved at police vehicles during the chase, state police said. He then got onto 241 South and drove into the town of Decker, where he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

The utility pole snapped and live wires came in contact with a Vincennes City officer's vehicle. Duke Energy officials responded to assist the officer who was stuck in the patrol car due to the live wires.

The driver drove through a field, got back on 241 and was eventually stopped in Gibson County by deployed stop sticks.

Police said the suspect was arrested and taken to Knox County Jail. He has been identified as Joshua Hyneman, 36, of Petersburg.

He is facing preliminary charges of OVWI, OVWI endangerment, reckless driving and two counts of leaving the scene of property damage.

The pursuit lasted about one 1.5 hours with average speeds of 20 mph.

Authorities from the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Gibson County Sheriff's Department, Vincennes City Police, Princeton City Police, Owensville Police, Decker Fire Department and Duke Energy assisted with the pursuit and investigation.