Indiana News

Driver dies after crashing into a deputy vehicle

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving a driver with a Spencer County Deputy resulted in death.

Officers say a Honda SUV was traveling eastbound near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County.

For unknown reasons, the Honda drove off the roadway into the path of a Spencer County Deputy in the westbound lane.

The deputy was taken to Owensboro Hospital, then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment. Investigators say the deputy did not face life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the deputy or the driver.