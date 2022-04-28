Indiana News

Driver dies after crashing into a deputy vehicle

(Photo Provided/ISP)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving a driver with a Spencer County Deputy resulted in death.

Officers say a Honda SUV was traveling eastbound near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County.

For unknown reasons, the Honda drove off the roadway into the path of a Spencer County Deputy in the westbound lane.

The deputy was taken to Owensboro Hospital, then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment. Investigators say the deputy did not face life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the deputy or the driver.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Perfect gift ideas to spoil the mom in your life for Mother’s Day

News /

Wicker Works of Brownsburg furniture can easily be revamped, used for years

Life.Style.Live! /

Body of Indianapolis man found two months after falling through ice on Lake Michigan

Indiana News /

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.