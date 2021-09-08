Indiana News

Driver dies after semi crashes into weigh station scalehouse on I-74

A man was killed when the semi he was driving crashed into a weigh station on Sept. 8, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

ST. LEON, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Wednesday morning after the semi-trailer he was driving on Interstate 74 crashed into a weigh station scalehouse in northern Dearborn County, Indiana State Police said.

Police say 63-year-old James Bristol, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, was traveling westbound on I-74 at the 171 mile marker around 5:00 a.m. That is near the Indiana/Ohio border.

The semi left the roadway for an unknown reason and came to rest in the scalehouse. No one was in the scalehouse when the crash occurred.

Two tow trucks pulled the truck away from the building to get to Bristol. He was pronounced dead when he was located and the building was destroyed.

Investigators believe a medical issue may have contributed to the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors.

The crash is still under investigation.