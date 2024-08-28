Driver dies in Anderson 2-vehicle crash

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A driver has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson on Tuesday, according to police.

Anderson Police Department officers were dispatched to a crash involving a Honda Accord and a Dodge Ram truck at the intersection of West 53rd Street and West 53rd Street Parkway at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a release, the driver of the Honda was found in serious condition and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the driver’s name once family notification has been made.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police did not provide details on what led to the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.