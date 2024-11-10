Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-80 near Grant Street

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A driver was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Lake County, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, ISP troopers responded to a crash involving a semitruck and a Ford Explorer on I-80 westbound at the 9.1 mile-marker. This is just east of the exit ramp to Grant Street.

Investigators believe a Volvo tractor pulling double FedEx trailers was parked on the right shoulder. The driver of the semi was outside the vehicle inspecting an air leak between the two trailers when the Ford Explorer left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the rear passenger side of the rear trailer. The collision caused the rear trailer to lurch forward as the Ford Explorer continued off the roadway and into the right ditch.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was ejected from the vehicle when it came to a final stop in the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner at the scene. The driver’s identity will be released after their family have been notified.