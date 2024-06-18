Search
Driver rescued from submerged vehicle in Lebanon retention pond

The incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. on Countryside Drive near Anderson Lane. (Provided Photo/Lebanon fire Department Facebook)
by: Serena Thompson
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Lebanon police and fire personnel rescued a driver after their vehicle was found in a retention pond Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. on Countryside Drive near Anderson Lane.

According to a Facebook post from the Lebanon Fire Department, crews found the driver in the vehicle alert and conscious. First responders entered the water and freed the driver through the back of the vehicle before it filled with water.

The driver was taken to safety and received medical treatment from Boone County EMS. There were no additional passengers in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported by first responders.

(Provided Photo/Lebanon Fire Department’s Facebook)

