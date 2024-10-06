Drunk driver crashes into car during Fort Wayne police chase; 2 seriously injured

Police lights on top of a police car. Fort Wayne police say a drunk driver crashed into another vehicle during a chase on Oct. 6, 2024, leaving two people in the uninvolved vehicle hospitalized. (WISH Photo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A drunk driver seriously injured two people early Sunday morning after crashing into their vehicle while fleeing from Fort Wayne police.

A release from the Fort Wayne Police Department says around 1:40 a.m., officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly near South Barr Street and East Oakdale Drive. That’s on the city’s south side.

Police tried to pull the driver over, but the suspect fled north on nearby South Lafayette Street. A short chase followed, ending when the suspect rear-ended an uninvolved vehicle at the Lafayette and East Dewald streets intersection.

Both people in the other vehicle were rushed to a hospital for their injuries. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was said to be in “serious, but stable” condition.

Fort Wayne police believe that speed and alcohol were factors in the accident. They did not say if the suspect sustained any injuries or was taken into custody.

News 8 has reached out for further information.