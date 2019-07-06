Drunk Indiana man steals pickup truck after crawling through doggy door in garage

Garland Tuttle, 55, of Farmersburg, was arrested for multiple charges after he allegedly crawled through the doggy door of a locked garage and stole a pickup truck. (Provided Photo/Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 55-year-old Indiana man was arrested after he allegedly stole a pickup truck from a locked garage on Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Garland Tuttle, of Farmersburg, told authorities he shimmied through a doggy door connected to the locked garage in Farmersburg before stealing the truck Thursday afternoon.

Tuttle allegedly stole the truck and then drove it through a yard on County Road 200 East before he parked it in the weeds behind a row of trees.

Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office found Tuttle inside the truck and noticed he appeared to be intoxicated. A chemical test later revealed Tuttle had a blood aclohol content of .291%

Tuttle was arrested for burglary, auto theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.