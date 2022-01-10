Indiana News

Due to possible listeria, Dole recalls some packaged salads sold in Indiana

Prepackaged salad sits on the shelf at a Bell Market grocery store June 19, 2003, in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via WIBC)

(WIBC) — Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is recalling some prepackaged salads and salad mixes containing iceberg lettuce due to possible Listeria contamination.

The salads were packaged at facilities in Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, Calif., and distributed to stores in Indiana, including Aldi and Kroger.

Products recalled from Springfield have a product lot code beginning with “W” and a “Best if Used by Date” between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2022.

Products recalled from Soledad have a product lot code beginning with “B” and a “Best if Used by Date” between Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

The recall is being issued after equipment used to harvest raw iceberg lettuce was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.