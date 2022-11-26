Indiana News

Dugger man arrested for illegal possession of gun, vehicle theft

DUGGER, Ind. (WISH) — An armed man was arrested Friday in Sullivan County for vehicle theft, according to a media release sent Saturday.

At 3 p.m. on Friday, Sullivan County deputies responded to a call of an unwanted guest, reportedly armed with a gun in the Dugger area. When police arrived they saw a man inside a vehicle parked outside of a home.

The man was later identified as Brant Boys, of Dugger.

Investigators revealed the Boyd has been a suspect involving a stolen vehicle earlier that Friday. Police attempted to place Boyd into custody, he attempted to flee, but was quickly caught, according to officials.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for Boyd’s vehicle and located a handgun.

Boyd was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and vehicle theft.