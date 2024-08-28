Dump truck drives with bed raised, takes out power lines in southern Indiana

A dump truck knocked out several utility poles and power lines while driving along State Road 62 in southern Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police Sellersburg District)

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A few towns in southern Indiana might be waking up without power on Wednesday.

A dump truck knocked out several utility poles and power lines after driving along State Road 62 with its bed raised.

The Indiana State Police Sellersburg District posted on social media that the incident happened sometime Wednesday morning in Floyd County, just outside of Georgetown.

That’s right off Interstate 64, 10 minutes from New Albany on the Indiana-Kentucky border.

It was unclear when the crash happened, but police say the dump truck knocked out a utility pole and damaged several power lines.

State police also didn’t say how long the utility poles were drug along the road, how long the truck drove with its bed up, or if any mechanical malfunction contributed to the incident.

S.R. 62 in Georgetown was expected to be closed between Yenowine and Nance lanes until the area was cleared, officers say.