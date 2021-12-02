Indiana News

‘Eagle Watch’ returns to state parks

(WISH) — Grab your binoculars — Eagle Watch season at Indiana state parks is almost here.

The first two months of the year bring concentrations of bald eagles to areas of open water, Indiana State Parks said, and several parks host events that allow guests to see the birds with guided car caravans.

Dates for these events include:

Jan. 8 — Patoka Lake (click here for details)

Jan. 15 and 22 — Mississinewa Lake (click here for details)

Jan. 22-30 — Monroe Lake — (details to be announced)

Jan. 28-30 — Turkey Run (click here for details)

Feb. 5, 12 and 19 — Salamonie Lake (click here for details)

Indiana State Parks said that some of the events require advanced registration and may have associated program fees.