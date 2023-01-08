Indiana News

East Chicago man arrested for interstate shooting

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An East Chicago man was arrested Friday for a New Year’s Eve Interstate shooting after a week long investigation.

On Dec. 31 at 6:45 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Munster Community Hospital for a report of a walk-in person shot that happened on I-80/90 near Burr Street. The person shot was driven to the hospital for treatment.

During investigation, police determined that the victim had stopped at a gas station on Burr Street when he was confronted by another person. After a brief conversation, the victim left and was driving west along I-80/94. That’s when he noticed the same black vehicle of the person that had confronted him earlier following him.

As the victim attempted to escape, the suspect drove up, shooting him in his upper torso.

Police investigation was able to lead detectives to a suspect. The suspect was seen at the gas station, along with a woman, getting into a Black Ford Passenger car. The woman had a prior relationship with the victim, who was able to identify both individuals, according to police.

A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Alantae Antwan Thorton, 30.

On Friday, Thorton was taken into custody at the Lake County Courthouse and is being held at the Lake County Jail on the following charges: