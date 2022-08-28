Indiana News

Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash in Knox County northwest of Bicknell

The front of an ambulance. (WISH Photo, File)

BICKNELL, Ind. (WISH) — A man died while driving an all-terrain vehicle early Sunday morning in rural Knox County, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

State troopers were called at 1 a.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. That’s about 4 miles northwest of the town of Bicknell.

Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV when he abruptly went off Albrecht Road and into a ditch. He was ejected from the ATV.

He died at the crash scene, the Knox County Coroner’s Office says.