Elementary school staff member arrested for bringing gun on grounds

Mary Beck Elementary School is shown in July 2019 in Elkhart, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A staff member at Mary Beck Elementary School in Elkhart was arrested Monday for bringing a handgun on school grounds, city police say.

Police say a school resource officer of Elkhart Police Department arrested the staff member around 9:30 a.m. Monday after being notified by another staff member.

Elkhart police have not released the name of the employee or their position at the school. The employee was taken to the Elkhart County jail.

No formal charges have been filed, police say.

Elkhart Community Schools has not publicly announced any changes in its staffing since the arrest, so the status of the staff member was unknown.

The school is located northeast of South Main Street and East Indiana Avenue, which is south of downtown Elkhart.

The northern Indiana city of 53,800 is about a half-hour drive east of South Bend.

This story was created in part from a story aired on WISH-TV.