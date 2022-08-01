Indiana News

Elizabethtown man killed after two-vehicle collision in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Elizabethtown man that occurred on State Road 129 Saturday around 4:00 p.m., police say.

Initial investigation indicates that a Ford F-350, driven northbound by Rebecca R. Ashcraft of Vevay, Indiana, crossed the centerline on State Road 129 into the path of a southbound Ford Escape. The Ford Escape was being driven by Leonard R. Sheldon Jr., 66, of Elizabethtown. The vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane.

Sheldon was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Sheldon’s wife, Beth A. Sheldon, 59, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries. She was airlifted to an area hospital, police say.

Police did not say why Ashcraft crossed the centerline.

Ashcraft was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, as toxicology results were pending.