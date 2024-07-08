Elkhart County man arrested after 18-hour standoff with police; 2-year-old boy found dead

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Elkhart County man was arrested on Sunday after an 18-hour standoff with law enforcement, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

On Saturday, deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 57000 block of Pendleton Drive in Elkhart County to conduct a welfare check on an adult male and his two children. At 9:06 p.m. Saturday, deputies arrived at the residence, but were unable to contact the man. Deputies learned that the man was at the residence, was armed, and threatened to harm his children and law enforcement.

At 12:09 a.m. Sunday, the Elkhart County Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team responded to secure the scene and attempt to contact the man. The man refused to exit the residence and discharged a firearm before barricading himself in the home. This incident continued into the day, and the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team was requested to assist the Elkhart County Regional SWAT Team. The Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team then took over duties on Sunday morning.

According to officials, many attempts were made throughout Sunday morning and into the afternoon hours to contact the man with little success. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team made entry into the residence and took the suspect into custody. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Ryan Snyder. A 2-year-old boy was found dead in the residence. A 4-year-old girl was also found. She was treated at the scene and released to a relative.

Snyder was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and then incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. This incident is being investigated by detectives with Indiana State Police and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine charges against Snyder.