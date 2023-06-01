Elkhart County man dies after motorcycle hits horse
BRISTOL, Ind. (WISH) — A Bristol man died after his motorcycle collided with a horse early Thursday morning in Elkhart County.
John Bryan, 45, was riding north on County Road 35 just south of County Road 4 at around 3:30 a.m. when he hit a horse that was standing in the road, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says,
Bryan died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The horse survived the accident with only a minor injury and was returned to its owner, who told investigators it had escaped “at an unknown time” from his property on County Road 4.
The crash remains under investigation.